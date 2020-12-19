 Skip to main content
Letter: Hruska's innane Electoral College defense
Re: the Dec. 11 article "A practical defense of the Electoral College."

Mr. Hruska's 'practical' defense of the Electoral College is laughable. His point that it amplifies the results of the popular vote makes no sense. It went against the popular vote in two of the last five elections. His point that candidates campaign intensively in just a few states. If campaigns had to truly go national they would not have the resources to do that. More importantly, the people in the forty plus not contested states would have reason to care about voting. Does he really want a system where three quarters of the nation are marginalized?! I'm 70 and this is the first time I can remember living in a contested state. His point that the legal challenges would be intense nationally assumes Trump's inability to concede is not an aberration. God forbid!

David Bachman-Williams

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

