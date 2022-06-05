Letter: Huge omission

Yes, China, Russia and Iran undermine our democracy by disseminating untruths though social media, but who in fact has done the most damage to our nation in this regard? Without any doubt it is the Disinformation Commander in Chief Donald Trump and his loyalists. More than anyone in my 80 years, he has sown doubt in our essential institutions like our intelligence services and the FBI, the Press and Congress, and tells truths only when convenient. Most egregious of all is his Big Lie, causing doubt in the uninformed who, despite the fact that the courts in over 60 cases found no fraud, now question if our elections are fair. I agree with DeConcini that our military leaders have integrity and can be trusted, but with Donald Trump as Commander and Chief, such is clearly not the case. Let's hope he is never in that position again.