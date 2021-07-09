Letter: HUH?

During the recent summit in Europe, President Biden presented the President of Russia, Putin, a list of 16 critical infrastructures off limits for cyberattacks. Does that suggest that American interests, not on the list of 16, are okay to undermine or destroy? I simply can not understand how anyone with an ounce of common sense would even consider what Biden did. All American interest should be secured from foreign interests & interference. Incidentally, I have not seen many comments from your readers applauding Biden on the wonderful performance of our president since taking office. Come on guys, pump him up. He was your choice. Be proud!
William Davis
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.