 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Human behavior
View Comments

Letter: Human behavior

  • Comments

So it seems like the board that ran the condo that collapsed in Florida were aware of the seriousness of the buildings problems for some time, but could not get it together to decide what to do about it. There was no doubt the situation would only get worse and cost even more to fix the longer they dithered. But they waited too long.

The similarities between what happened to those people and what will happen to the whole world if we don’t get

Our act together Real soon are clear and terrifying. The Republicans refusal to vote for Biden’s infrastructure and climate change plans, because “ it will cost too much” is the epitome of short sightedness. It is insanity. What do you suppose the board members of that condo ( that lived), who kept voting to delay the repairs because they didn’t want to spend the money are thinking now? What the hell are Republicans thinking? Are they all crazy?

Robert Scanlon

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor June 29
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor June 29

  • Updated

OPINION: Water for wildlife and the changes at the Pima County Attorney's Office are the topics of the day. Join the discussion by submitting a letter to the editor at tucson.com/opinion.

Letters to the Editor June 27
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor June 27

  • Updated

OPINION: The state of Arizona is on fire, some letter writers suggest cancelling fireworks and opting for other alternatives. What are your thoughts? Write a letter and submit it at tucson.com/opinion.

Letters to the Editor June 28
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor June 28

  • Updated

OPINION: Solar, voting rights, wildfires, Universal Basic Income proposition and more are the subjects of the day. Share your opinion on these and other subjects but submitting a letter at tucson.com/opinion. 

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News