Letter: Human behavior

So it seems like the board that ran the condo that collapsed in Florida were aware of the seriousness of the buildings problems for some time, but could not get it together to decide what to do about it. There was no doubt the situation would only get worse and cost even more to fix the longer they dithered. But they waited too long.
The similarities between what happened to those people and what will happen to the whole world if we don’t get
Our act together Real soon are clear and terrifying. The Republicans refusal to vote for Biden’s infrastructure and climate change plans, because “ it will cost too much” is the epitome of short sightedness. It is insanity. What do you suppose the board members of that condo ( that lived), who kept voting to delay the repairs because they didn’t want to spend the money are thinking now? What the hell are Republicans thinking? Are they all crazy?
Robert Scanlon
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.