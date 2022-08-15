 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Human factors affect natural climate cycles

  • Comments

Thomas Wenzel’s perspectives on inevitable, natural climate cycles [STAR, July 30] are well presented but incomplete. They ignore the reality that populous technological societies can and do exacerbate such cycles – and even alter them, as would occur with nuclear winter.

Back when I worked at the University of Arizona Poetry Center and took extra classes (already had a Master's in English Lit), I audited a course taught by "stellar" planetary scientist Brad Smith, in charge of planetary imaging for Voyager and with an armload of national and international awards. He was also a fantastic teacher.

When talking about first life on earth, Smith remarked these simple organisms were all anaerobic, consuming carbon dioxide from the early atmosphere and spewing out oxygen, profoundly (and negatively) affecting their surface survival.

Dr. Smith added a polite warning, already manifest in the late 1980's – that this was the first case on earth of an organism's poisoning its own atmosphere.

People are also reading…

Thank you, Brad Smith.

Ila Abernathy

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Reality Check

With all of the conspiracy theories floating around, it’s time for a reality check—so here it is:

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News