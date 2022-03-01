 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Human Life is Relative
Letter: Human Life is Relative

Spring 2020: a few hundred COVID cases and the country shuts down to save lives. Compare that to now. Masks off, no need to worry -- cases are falling. The reality is that we are used to the deaths now…and it is all so ho hum. Even though levels are still high and a new variant (Omicron BA.2) is gaining steam, just the idea of cases falling is enough to relax safeguards. Do we care so little that we cannot be patient? We cared about our kids, our grandparents, the immunocompromised in early 2020. Not anymore. Perhaps we do not deserve a democracy if we care so little for one another. In this time of division, pervasive lies, racial injustice, and the loss of rational thought, a deadly contagious disease is just one more thing to ignore. Has human life really become so cheap?

Henry Wallace

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

