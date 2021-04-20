Letter: Human Lives or Guns: Which Do You Love Most

In a previous letter, I described my shame as an American when in Copenhagen I mistook fireworks at a park for gunfire. The hotel clerk I asked laughed at my question because he knew I was an American. President Biden is right: gun deaths in America are an international embarrassment.
To gun owners for whom the Constitution consists only of a misread 2nd amendment: what might the Founders have written if there were semi-automatic muskets?
Imagine identifying dead children by their clothes because bullets have shredded their flesh so badly that they are unrecognizable. Imagine this is your child, grandchild, family member, or friend. Would you rather have your guns or them?
If guns, look into your own heart of darkness and ask why killing machines are more important than the lives of other human beings. Are you brave enough to look into the eyes of the man in the mirror and answer the question: which do you love most, the latent thirst to kill or the human victims?
Sam Sherrill
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.