Along with a recent report of there being 12 horses that have recently died at Churchill Downs Race Track (for now the cause is unknown)...now we have this. The heroic “horses that carry service-members’ flag-draped caskets to their final resting places in Arlington National Cemetery” are dying. In this case, the Army is at fault. I know that Memorial Day Weekend has just passed, so let me make the point that I don't put the blame here on the veterans or even the untrained army men and women at the lowest level here. However, the apparent insinuations written in this news article are inexcusable. The horses didn't die (or even deserve to die) because they were "old"...as seems to be indefensibly implied here as some type of justification. They died from human neglect. Even a six-year old can tell you that a horse that is starving...is probably really starving.