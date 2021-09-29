 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Human Society
View Comments

Letter: Human Society

  • Comments

In the world of living organisms, life is able to subsist on other living organisms; the result of Darwinian Selection!

Human Society is no exception; a Social System, with exceptions, that supports parasitism and predation; pursuing self-interest at the expense of others and the common good; with the necessity of "Laws", both religious and secular and the creation of a "Higher Power", a God, to Oversee and Control Human Behavior.

This has not changed in thousands of years; with no indication that it will Change and an understanding that in Human Society it is NOT about ME, or YOU...if it about US!!!

Francis Saitta

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor Sept. 25
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor Sept. 25

  • Updated

OPINION: Voter ID's, climate change and frustration with people not getting the COVID vaccine are the main topics in letters today. Join the discussion by submitting a letter at tucson.com/opinion. 

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News