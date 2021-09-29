Letter: Human Society

In the world of living organisms, life is able to subsist on other living organisms; the result of Darwinian Selection!
Human Society is no exception; a Social System, with exceptions, that supports parasitism and predation; pursuing self-interest at the expense of others and the common good; with the necessity of "Laws", both religious and secular and the creation of a "Higher Power", a God, to Oversee and Control Human Behavior.
This has not changed in thousands of years; with no indication that it will Change and an understanding that in Human Society it is NOT about ME, or YOU...if it about US!!!
Francis Saitta
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.