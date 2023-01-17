 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Humanitarian crisis within our borders.

With Title 42 coming to an end many government agencies are scrambling to take steps to deal with the tremendous amount of immigrants that are flooding our border. Warehouse, hotels, empty schools are being prepared to house the influx. I commend these agencies for their effort to mitigate this problem for it is truly a great humanitarian crisis. We can never imagine what the conditions these people had to endure to get to our border. I do wish however, that the same amount of financial energy and urgency was put into place for our nation's homeless. Since the pandemic and prior to, many families and individuals have lost jobs and homes and been forced to live on the streets due to simple economics. This is our humanitarian crisis and yet, we seem to accept it as the norm. Our government and all of us have to rethink our priorities.

Fred DiNoto

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
