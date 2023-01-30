 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Humans as cancer

  • Comments

Editor,

As our world population passes through eight billion on its way to nine or ten, it’s obvious that humans are a metastasizing cancer on this planet. We’re displacing other species at record rates, polluting the seas, cutting and burning remaining forests, using up irreplaceable mineral resources, embracing nuclear weapons and even disrupting the climate. Do we care? Of course not, but history will remember us as an amazingly stupid and selfish species.

Bill Perry

Ajo

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: World War III is here.

Letter: World War III is here.

When Russia first invaded Ukraine in 2014 to steal Crimea, it was the start of WWIII. When Putin invade Ukraine nearly a year ago, he was just…

Letter: Why Democrats won

Letter: Why Democrats won

LZ Granderson of the LA Times missed some key points relevant to Katie Hobbs’ and other statewide Dems 2022 success. While he got the voter re…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News