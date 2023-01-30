Letter: Humans as cancer

Editor,
As our world population passes through eight billion on its way to nine or ten, it’s obvious that humans are a metastasizing cancer on this planet. We’re displacing other species at record rates, polluting the seas, cutting and burning remaining forests, using up irreplaceable mineral resources, embracing nuclear weapons and even disrupting the climate. Do we care? Of course not, but history will remember us as an amazingly stupid and selfish species.
Bill Perry
Ajo
