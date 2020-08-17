Letter: Humor helps

As the old saying goes, we live in interesting times. Maybe humor helps. A lot of people don't know this, but it turns out the moon really is made of cheese. Fantastic real estate opportunity. The scientists didn't understand it, but I did. Look at the books, and, you know, things. I mean, the moon. Nobody's ever seen anything like it. Which is why I'm proud to present (wait for it)(big fanfare) Trumpit Medical Centers! You loved our steaks. You craved our vodka. Let US make YOU great again. Ask about our windex infusion therapy. Financing available.
Charlie Haber
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
