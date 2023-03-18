I smiled when I read Alexandra Petri’s article on Tucker’s report about dinosaurs. It was both clever and funny. We all need to relax and enjoy humor and satire a bit more.

What I don’t find funny, however, is our government withholding exculpatory evidence. That evidence may or may not have influenced plea deals and trials. No matter what you think of those who entered the Capitol on Jan 6, they were denied their rights. It is my belief that every plea and verdict be vacated so that that evidence can be reviewed. The rule of law has been violated by our government