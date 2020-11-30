 Skip to main content
Letter: Hunger in the U.S.A.
What will Mitch McConnell be eating for Thanksgiving dinner?

Thousands of people in the United States are hungry. They are lining up at food banks. Many people have to choose between buying food or medicine. What can be done about this? Who can help us?

Mitch McConnell is arguably the most powerful person in the United States. He can decide if the Senate works night and day to solve these terrible problems. He has chosen not to help us. He says that if Democrats don't accept his proposals he won't discuss the matter. He's going home for Thanksgiving.

What is he going to eat for Thanksgiving dinner?

Lucille Penner

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

