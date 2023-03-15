Sooooo…the GOP is continuing to actively investigate Hunter Biden. And it all appears to be based on an old lap top computer that Hunter Biden abandoned long ago. The GOP is now pestering Hunter’s relatives with letters…asking for documentation of the Biden “crimes” that seem to have no basis in fact. The basis for the investigation is so apparent…Can the GOP get more votes if they chase Hunter Biden in order to “disgrace” the Biden name. One thing we can say about the GOP. They NEVER learn from their mistakes. The GOP seems to consider it a crime if Hunter is trading in on his father’s name. Hello out there. Half of those accepted to Ivy League colleges trade in on their father’s name (and money). I’ll bet they have some old computers lying around.