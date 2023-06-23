U.S. Attorney Weiss announced that after five years of supposedly investigating Hunter Biden, he will plea guilty via a federal "Information" to two misdemeanor counts of tax evasion and enter Pre-Trial Diversion for a felony count of lying on a ATF form 4473 when purchasing a firearm. What a sweetheart deal! Biden will likely avoid doing any prison time. This deal was done via an Information, not from an Indictment, as I do not believe a Federal Grand Jury was ever empaneled by Weiss. Joe Biden rants about wealthy tax cheats and gun abusers, yet own son fits those categories. A former Supervisory FBI Agent on the case was removed for alleged political bias. An IRS Agent whistleblower alleged the same. Where is Weiss' Indictment of Hunter Biden et. al. for operating the Biden family's foreign influence peddling? $millions received from China, Ukraine, Romania, Russia, etc. For doing what? I think Joe Biden will eventually pardon Hunter, with no political ramifications and support from the Democrat news media.