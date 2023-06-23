Many Republican officials are wrongly stating Hunter Biden was treated leniently, when in fact his prosecution for delayed payment of taxes contrasts sharply with the fact that others, most prominently Roger Stone, an ally of the former MAGA president, never even faced criminal charges for similar conduct. The false statements on Hunter’s application for a gun also would not prompt criminal prosecution absent evidence of violent behavior.
Far from getting favored treatment, Hunter Biden was prosecuted solely because he is his father’s son.
Teresa Jenkins
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.