 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Hunter Biden & "The BIG Guy".
View Comments

Letter: Hunter Biden & "The BIG Guy".

No Surprise! Not ONE WORD in the Az. Daily Star about the Hunter Biden / (Big Guy) Joe Biden "Pay to Play" scheme with Ukraine, Russia & China. Hunter gets 3.5 million ($) dollars from wife of Moscow, Russia's Mayor; Hunter receives approximately $83,000/mo. to be on board of Burma, with he having zero experience in the energy field & Hunter (after traveling with his father, Joe Biden, to China) receives 1.5 ($) BILLION Dollars from China to invest. This has been on National News, but NOT ONE WORD IN THE LOCAL PAPER. If this information came out that Donald Trump did this type of "Pay to Play" scheme it would be all over the front page of the Daily Star. ONLY: MSNBC, NBC, ABC, CNN & THE DAILY STAR HAVE NOT REPORTED ON THIS SHAM. WHY?????

Walt Johnson

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News