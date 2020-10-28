Letter: Hunter Biden & "The BIG Guy".

No Surprise! Not ONE WORD in the Az. Daily Star about the Hunter Biden / (Big Guy) Joe Biden "Pay to Play" scheme with Ukraine, Russia & China. Hunter gets 3.5 million ($) dollars from wife of Moscow, Russia's Mayor; Hunter receives approximately $83,000/mo. to be on board of Burma, with he having zero experience in the energy field & Hunter (after traveling with his father, Joe Biden, to China) receives 1.5 ($) BILLION Dollars from China to invest. This has been on National News, but NOT ONE WORD IN THE LOCAL PAPER. If this information came out that Donald Trump did this type of "Pay to Play" scheme it would be all over the front page of the Daily Star. ONLY: MSNBC, NBC, ABC, CNN & THE DAILY STAR HAVE NOT REPORTED ON THIS SHAM. WHY?????
Walt Johnson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
