I'm tired of conservative fixation on Hunter Biden. He probably benefitted from his father's name, as did Trump's children and son in law, ie billions from the Saudis. Of much more importance is the Supreme Court. There is no confidence in them. Thomas is open to be bought, Trump's appointees lied about abortion to get confirmed. Our lives and freedoms are impacted to a vastly greater degree by a body with no oversight or ethical constraints.
Craig Miller
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.