Hunter Biden is "that" relative we all have. Pres. Biden factored in his family when he didn't run in 2016. I admire his love and support for his family but it will be his downfall. Hunter is a narcissist and an addict and places his own sense of self importance over everything and everyone else. He is hardly a political consultant! He needs to retreat from the spotlight, focus on his own problems, and show some self awareness. He is a problem, if not the problem.