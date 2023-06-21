Gerald Farrington's letter to the editor in Saturday's June 17th paper is the most eloquent I have ever read on the subject of our "Gun Culture". Find it, read it, cut it out and send it to everyone you know and those you don't know. To quote Farrington, "deer hunters don't ever know exactly where to find their prey. Children hunters know exactly where to find their prey", in buildings marked SCHOOL where children are captives awaiting their fate. Deer are not taught to hide in a closet or under their desk. They can run away. They are not slaughtered with assault rifles, but children, it seems, are. The children hunter is "not an escapee from a virtual insane asylum, but just another insane resident of a very large insane asylum--America." I want out of here!!!