Letter: Hurricane Laura Assistance
Letter: Hurricane Laura Assistance

Re: “Hurricane Laura Residents Worried about Receiving Help” Sept 9:

The people of Louisiana and other states affected by Hurricane Laura are right to be concerned about getting the help they need. Over the last couple of years, two big chunks were taken out of the FEMA budget. And the trailers FEMA used to have, some worth up to $65,000, were sold off for as little as $100. Someone is did well, but not the people hit by Hurricane Laura.

Carol Kerchenfaut

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

