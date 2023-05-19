In his letter "Food and Fuel Hyperinflation," the writer pins the blame for increasing prices solely on President Biden and "hyper-rich Democrats." His investigative efforts have proven to him that Biden turns up his dial controlling oil prices for no reason other than to protect the green policies of the hyper-rich Democrats. Unlike hyper-rich Republicans, these hyper-rich Democrats care nothing for tax breaks for the wealthy; their only goal is to "devastate" the poor and middle classes, who they care nothing about.