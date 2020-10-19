Letter: Hypocrisy and Expedience

What does it mean to be principled?
Amy Coney Barrett should have thought deeply about the harm to herself and to the country at large when she accepted the nomination to the Supreme Court. She is a Catholic and a member of People of Praise, a charismatic Christian community. Given her public piety, I would think the last thing in the world she would do is participate in a thoroughly hypocritical process. However, she seems to be driven only by expedience, “the end justifies the means.” What could be worse for a person of faith than to act in an expedient way to get her way? The Republican process in which she is participating is “might makes right.”
Her views are not mainstream, at least not from her writings and that is all we can judge her by since she refused to answer any questions. For her own sake, she should not have participated and should now drop out. She is besmirched by the process and always will be.
Katharine Donahue
Foothills
