Letter: Hypocrisy and Payback

Merrick Garland was nominated in March of 2016 (the last year of Obama’s 2nd term); he was never given a hearing. McConnell said Obama shouldn’t be able to nominate anyone in an election year.

Amy Coney Barrett was nominated by Trump just 38 days before the 2020 election; she was confirmed just 9 days before the 2020 election which Biden won. This is hypocrisy.

Kavanaugh’s hearing was a mess. Democrats thought Kavanaugh’s background check was cursory, and that information was withheld. Diane Feinstein bungled Blasey Ford’s testimony, and Jeff Flake’s investigation was futile & inadequate. Kavanaugh was alternately defensive or aggressive seeming to lack all grace under pressure. Since McConnell got rid of the filibuster for Supreme Court nominees, Kavanaugh was confirmed.

Other than tit-for-tat, the Republicans had no excuse for their rude, absurd treatment of Ketanji Brown Jackson. All the grace under pressure was hers and none of it was with the Republicans.

Payback maybe, but not hypocrisy.

Katharine Donahue

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

