Letter: Hypocrisy and the corona virus

In July 2014, a Donald Trump Twitter blasted President Obama regarding his response to Ebola. “ Ebola patient will be brought to U.S.in a few days-now I know for sure that our leaders are incompetent. Keep them out of here.” That was Trumps reaction when 2 U.S. health workers were being brought back home after contracting Ebola. They were identified and treated in a safe and secure environment. There was no outbreak of Ebola in the U.S. But that didn’t stop Trump from continuing his attack that Obama was putting our nation at risk. And he was joined by a chorus of republican leaders. There are now 56 confirmed cases of Corona virus in U.S. The Trump administration drastically cut funding for the CDC. Trump says the danger will subside when spring comes and it warms up. Like many other areas, his medical knowledge is woefully uninformed. God help us.
John Kautz
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.