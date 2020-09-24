 Skip to main content
Letter: Hypocrisy at its finest
When do you know a politician is lying? When their lips are moving. I am so disappointed in our country right now. Whatever happened to integrity?

The way I see it, you have to choose a side, Democrat or Republican. There can be no in-between. Your loyalty is to your chosen Party at any cost. You will overlook a lack of morality and character in the name of your ideology. All that matters is that the other side does not get an edge.

If you are an Independent, you usually have to choose the lesser of two evils. Well, if you look at what the Republicans did and said when Obama chose a Supreme Court candidate in his last year in office and you see what they are doing now, your decision should be easy. Vote for integrity. Take back your country. These hypocritical politicians have forgotten that they work for all Americans and they should be voted out of Office.

Donna Pierce

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

