Letter: Hypocrisy in Florida

On September 24th, even before Hurricane Ian hit Florida, and within hours of being asked by Governor Ron DeSantis, President Biden declared a state of emergency and ordered federal assistance to state, tribal and local agencies.

On September 28th, Governor DeSantis asked President Biden to grant a Major Disaster Declaration, providing a wide range of federal assistance programs for his citizens, PLUS requesting the President to grant FEMA the authority to provide 100% federal cost share for debris removal and protective measures going forward (Governor DeSantis official website).

All this from a Republican Governor bent on dismantling federal government agencies if he becomes President in 2024.

How hypocritical that as a newly elected congress member in 2013, now-governor of Florida Ron DeSantis was one of the 67 House Republicans who voted against a $9.7 billion federal flood insurance assistance package for the victims of Hurricane Sandy in New York and New Jersey. Now, DeSantis says, “We all need to work together, regardless of party lines.”

Rita Pollak

Oro Valley