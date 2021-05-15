Letter: hypocrisy in pursuit of inclusion

There has been much hypocritical rending of garments by Republicans who are concerned that Joe Biden is dividing the country. During his tenure, Trump transformed a political schism into a political chasm and yet none of the current protestors felt that those actions were worthy of criticism. Now, however, they feel compelled to call attention to the fact that Biden is moving the country forward without any Republican input.
Just as they ignored Trump's actions, they are ignoring the fact that their Republican party isn't interested in improving the country when that accomplishment could be viewed as a Biden success. How could Biden possibly include the party whose only goal is his failure? I await a LOGICAL answer to that query.
Until then, Republicans should remind their representatives that compromise to achieve national progress
is more worthy of inclusiveness than is stonewalling to achieve political supremacy.
Rick Cohn
West side
