 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: hypocrisy in pursuit of inclusion
View Comments

Letter: hypocrisy in pursuit of inclusion

  • Comments

There has been much hypocritical rending of garments by Republicans who are concerned that Joe Biden is dividing the country. During his tenure, Trump transformed a political schism into a political chasm and yet none of the current protestors felt that those actions were worthy of criticism. Now, however, they feel compelled to call attention to the fact that Biden is moving the country forward without any Republican input.

Just as they ignored Trump's actions, they are ignoring the fact that their Republican party isn't interested in improving the country when that accomplishment could be viewed as a Biden success. How could Biden possibly include the party whose only goal is his failure? I await a LOGICAL answer to that query.

Until then, Republicans should remind their representatives that compromise to achieve national progress

is more worthy of inclusiveness than is stonewalling to achieve political supremacy.

Rick Cohn

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Masks

Pima County's mask mandate is being ignored by selfish shoppers and not enforced by stores. On May 10 I saw people in Fry’s and Safeway not we…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News