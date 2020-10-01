 Skip to main content
Letter: Hypocrisy Laid Bare
Obama’s 2016 Supreme Court nominee eight months before a presidential election was never considered by the Republican-controlled Senate because ‘the people’ should decide on the President first. Now, seven weeks before a presidential election where Trump trails in the polls the Republican-controlled Senate is rushing to confirmation because ‘the President and Senate are of the same party.’ My advice to the Democrats is simple: next time you have a Democratic President and Senate (hopefully as soon as January 20, 2021), expand the Supreme Court to 13 and nominate four new justices. Work to change the Electoral College so that it is less likely (or impossible) to win without winning the popular vote. I thought that, as a country, we might be able to move beyond hyper-partisanship. No longer. Today I especially miss John McCain, whom I believe might have led an effort to stop this hypocrisy.

Randy Richardson

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

