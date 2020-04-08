Letter: Hypocrisy of NY Gov. Cuomo and NYC Mayor DeBlasio
Letter: Hypocrisy of NY Gov. Cuomo and NYC Mayor DeBlasio

New York has been hit the hardest by the Covid19 virus with more cases and deaths than any other state. Governor Cuomo has done daily televised briefings about the virus. Invariably he cites not having enough ventilators and blames the federal government (Trump) for it. But, in 2015, Cuomo had the opportunity to purchase 16,000 ventilators for NY and chose not to do so. A pandemic task force determined that the state was 16,000 ventilators short if a pandemic virus occurred there. They made the recommendation to Cuomo, who never purchased them. Regarding Covid19, on March 23 Cuomo insisted that “many people will get the virus, but few will be truly endangered. Hold both of those facts.” On March 31, he said, “We underestimated this virus. It’s more powerful. It’s more dangerous than we expected.” In a March 2 Tweet, New York City Mayor De Blasio wrote: “Since I’m encouraging New Yorkers to go on with your lives + get out on the town despite Coronavirus.”

Aida Reed

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

