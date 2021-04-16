Letter: Hypocrisy on infrastructure

The hypocrisy of Republican leadership and especially Mitch McConnell seems to have no low to which it will not go. In March 2016, he said the Senate could not consider an Obama Supreme Court nominee so close to an election. But in 2020, a nomination that proceeded after early voting started was OK.
More recently he said corporations should mind their own business when it comes to voter suppression, but keep sending the money. Now, he's whining that anything not roads is not infrastructure. But in 2018, he said: “enhance infrastructure investment in rural communities, on everything from local water projects to broadband internet to helping curb the drug epidemic in rural America.”
I’m sure Republican Americans want safe bridges, working wastewater treatment plants, and school buildings that don’t fall down as much as Democrats. Let Mitch know he's out of touch.
Gail Kamaras
East side
