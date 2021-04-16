 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Hypocrisy on infrastructure
View Comments

Letter: Hypocrisy on infrastructure

  • Comments

The hypocrisy of Republican leadership and especially Mitch McConnell seems to have no low to which it will not go. In March 2016, he said the Senate could not consider an Obama Supreme Court nominee so close to an election. But in 2020, a nomination that proceeded after early voting started was OK.

More recently he said corporations should mind their own business when it comes to voter suppression, but keep sending the money. Now, he's whining that anything not roads is not infrastructure. But in 2018, he said: “enhance infrastructure investment in rural communities, on everything from local water projects to broadband internet to helping curb the drug epidemic in rural America.”

I’m sure Republican Americans want safe bridges, working wastewater treatment plants, and school buildings that don’t fall down as much as Democrats. Let Mitch know he's out of touch.

Gail Kamaras

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Miller Replacement

Now that I see that the U of A has fired Sean Miller, I feel the need to suggest a replacement for him. This coach took their team to the fina…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News