Letter: Hypocrisy
View Comments

Letter: Hypocrisy

A writer from Saddlebrook calls for unity in the virus challenge, then praises Trump, (who called it a hoax,) and disses Governor Cuomo. Hypocrisy, anyone?

Similarly, op-ed writer J. Kass cites Rahm Emanuel’s quip about not wasting a crisis, then Kass goes on to not waste the crisis, using it to bash the left, the media, universities and more. Meanwhile, he pooh-poohs the virus by going out needlessly.

Kass claims the old culture has been, “deconstructed,” and the new not yet, “cemented.” He is wrong, as culture is fluid and constantly changing. He finds the changes “silly” and longs for Roosevelt’s fireside chats. I am 67, and I wasn’t born when those chats occurred.

Clearly Kass wants culture to return to his youth, when white men smoked cigars in their “white men only” clubs and darker people and all women struggled for a seat at the table. The “public discussion” he refers to is comprised of all who take part.

Christi Driggs

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Tucson and Park Mall

I’m a daily walker, who walks in both the Tucson and Park Malls. The “temporary closed” stores directly impact those who work in them. I under…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News