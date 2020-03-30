Letter: Hypocrisy

A writer from Saddlebrook calls for unity in the virus challenge, then praises Trump, (who called it a hoax,) and disses Governor Cuomo. Hypocrisy, anyone?
Similarly, op-ed writer J. Kass cites Rahm Emanuel’s quip about not wasting a crisis, then Kass goes on to not waste the crisis, using it to bash the left, the media, universities and more. Meanwhile, he pooh-poohs the virus by going out needlessly.
Kass claims the old culture has been, “deconstructed,” and the new not yet, “cemented.” He is wrong, as culture is fluid and constantly changing. He finds the changes “silly” and longs for Roosevelt’s fireside chats. I am 67, and I wasn’t born when those chats occurred.
Clearly Kass wants culture to return to his youth, when white men smoked cigars in their “white men only” clubs and darker people and all women struggled for a seat at the table. The “public discussion” he refers to is comprised of all who take part.
Christi Driggs
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!