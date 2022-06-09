Letter: Hypocrisy

The conservative Christians, including conservative Catholics, contend that doctors and women who assist or seek an abortion of a pregnancy are guilty of federal crimes inclusive of murder. In fact they contend that the unborn must be protected at all cost. These conservative groups in majority support the GOP, who at state legislative levels support forced pregnancies. What hypocrites! After a child is born these same groups will do nothing to insure that children are not massacred in their classrooms by assault weapons, these same hypocrites did nothing while children were taken from their parents and placed in cages at the border. These same hypocrites will do nothing while GOP state controlled legislatures strip funds from children's school lunch programs, public education, child healthcare programs, and programs designed to assist pregnant women. They need to re-evaluate what it means to be Christian.