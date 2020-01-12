Letter: Hypocrisy!?
Letter: Hypocrisy!?

Re: the Jan. 9 article "Gervais teaches Hollywood what speaking truth to power really means."

Hypocrisy!? You want hypocrisy? For those who said Amen to this article, I suggest you consider the response, or lack of critical response, that Evangelicals – and others! -- have made to the immorality of so many of the actions of Donald Trump. Putting people down, name calling, lying, demeaning women, etc. are immoral acts of which he is a frequent practitioner. Shame on him, shame on his enablers. Economic pluses do not justify his immoral actions. The example he is demonstrating to our youth is disgraceful.

Donald Gerlach

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

