Letter: Hypocrisy

Hypocrisy: “claiming to have moral standards/beliefs to which one’s own behavior does not conform”.

The lie that conservative Republicans and some Supreme Court justices care about life is hypocrisy. Laws passed in numerous state will outlaw all abortions ( including a fertilized egg as murderer) is hypocrisy. These same states and political leaders will do nothing about gun regulation. While shooters continue to kill children and minorities, the political leaders offer nothing more than pious platitudes. Enough hypocrisy. The same week that they NRA is meeting in Texas , 18 children are murdered in Uvalde, Texas. What will the NRA’s hypocrisy sound like? Let’s see what kind of gun regulation is passed in Texas since they claim to be pro life with their punitive abortion restrictions.

John D Kautz

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

