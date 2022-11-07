 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Hypocrisy

Hypocrisy is when people say one thing, BUT do something else.

They say using violence is wrong, BUT won’t denounce the January 6th murderous riots.

They prevent poor women from abortions, BUT won’t support health care, food stamps, or child care.

They say an election was stolen, BUT offer no proof.

They say they keep fully informed, BUT only watch one TV news channel.

They profess to be pro-life, BUT won’t support assault rifle control even though firearms are the leading cause of children’s deaths.

They claim to be religious Christians, BUT ignore “do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”

YOU say that you care, so vote against hypocritical Republicans.

Dennis Mills

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

