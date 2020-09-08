Letter: Hypocrite Obama, and race relations under him and Biden

The Obamas recently purchased a $11.75 million, 6,892 sq. ft., home on 29 acres on the coast at Martha'a Vineyard. It has seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Barack and Michelle are always talking about how racist, unequal, and unjust America is. Now they live in an area surrounded by mostly white millionaires and billionaires, not a poor person in sight, except for maybe their landscaper and housemaid. The Obamas are typical of the Democrat hypocrisy of do as I say, not as I do, and are rich elitists. Remember, systematic racist Americans elected Obama twice as President! Obama and his sidekick Joe Biden of eight years could have done police reform and prison sentencing reform legislation, but they did not. In 2010, Democrats had the White house, the majority in the House of Representatives and the Senate. A CNN poll of August 2016 reflected 54% saying race relations worsened under Obama and Biden. A July 2016 NY Times poll showed 69% thought race relations were bad under them.
Anita Flores
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
