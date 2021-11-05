 Skip to main content
Letter: Hypocrites Barack and Michelle Obama
Letter: Hypocrites Barack and Michelle Obama

Both Barack and Michelle Obama have ardently criticized inequities in America. I was recently in Oahu, Hawaii and took a circle island bus tour. While approaching the Waimanalo community area on Waimanalo Bay, the tour bus driver said, "on the right is where the Robin's Nest estate from the Magnum P.I. TV series was filmed, it is being demolished for the Obamas to build a house." In 2015, the Obamas' good buddy Marty Nesbitt, Chair of the Barack Obama Foundation, bought the 9,000 sq. ft. Robin's nest estate for $8.7 million and is demolishing it for building a new estate having three houses and two swimming pools. Nesbitt is seeking to expand a seawall there that environmentalists say erodes the beach. Locals have protested against it. In 2018, the Obamas bought a 7,000 sq. ft. house on Martha's Vineyard for $11.7 million on 30 prime waterfront acres. A $830 million Obama Presidential Center is currently being built in Chicago. Can you say "inequities"? What hypocrites!

Paula Martin

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

