Letter: Hypocrites Obama and Biden call Filibuster Jim Crow (racist)

Obama now calls the 60 vote filibuster a relic of the Jim Crow era, meaning it is racist. That is not what he or his sidekick Biden said about it in the past. In 2005 Senator Obama defended the filibuster saying "allowing one party to change the rules in the middle of the game so that they can make all the decisions while the other party is told to sit down and keep quiet, if the majority chooses to end the filibuster, if they choose to change the rules and put an end to Democratic debate, then the fighting and the bitterness and the gridlock will only get worse." Both Obama and Biden aggressively supported the Filibuster in the past when they were the minority party in the Senate. They have changed their tune only to get their legislative agenda done. Democrats have frequently used to the Filibuster to block legislation like black Senator Scott's (R-SC) Police Reform bill last year and the historic 1964 Civil Rights Act!
Fred Summers
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.