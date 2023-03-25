Wait a minute. Republicans are Oh So Worried about children reading books with any hint of sexuality or "inappropriate" content. So concerned, they have a book-banning movement going strong. These same Republicans have little issue with Trump's dalliance with, and hush money paid to a porn performer, seemingly no problem with the many alleged assaults on various women. Let's not forget Donald's highly publicized and denigrating remark "grab 'em by the *****"(insert crude term for female body part). Certainly not things children should see or hear, especially coming from a president! Where was Republican outrage about this highly publicized lewd behavior and remarks? The children! Such hypocrites.