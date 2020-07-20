Letter: Hypocritical Democrat outrage over Trump commutation of Stone

President Trump commuted the 40 month prison sentence of Roger Stone, who is in his 60s. He was convicted of lying to Congress and witness tampering, although the witness Credico did not feel tampered with. The government never proved Stone had any direct contact with Russians or Wiki leaks reference Clinton's emails. Trump did not pardon Stone, he is still a convicted felon. Democrats and the news media have been in an uproar. After over three years in office, Trump has pardoned or commuted 59 people. Compare that to President Obama, who over eight years in office pardoned or commuted 1,927 people, including 1700 commutations and 200 pardons, the highest since President Truman. Obama commuted the sentence of violent FALN terrorist Oscar Lopez. There was no Democrat outrage. President Bush commuted or pardoned 200 people. President Clinton commuted or pardoned 459 people, including his big campaign contributor Marc Rich, who was a fugitive. No Democrat outrage there. Trump should pardon all convicted in the phony Russian collusion case!
Fred Summers
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
