Letter: Hypocritical team Biden's statements diminishing Covid19

During the Democrat convention, Obama, Biden and other liberals pathetically blamed Trump for 170,000 Covid deaths in America. But let’s stroll down memory lane of what Biden, his senior campaign advisors Ron Klain, Simone Sanders and his public policy health officials Dr. Zeke Emanuel and Lisa Monaco were saying from late January into March about the Covid virus. Their comments: the China travel ban was xenophobic and fear mongering; China was more transparent and more candid than it had been during past outbreaks; the virus was seasonal and would go down in the spring like the flu; the virus was not likely an epidemic in America; the public getting masks was not going to be helpful; Trump’s European travel ban was not the right move; people have needless fear and should go dining and shopping; there was an overreaction to the virus; encouragement of in person voting, etc. Biden held dozens of events in January and February, but said little or nothing about the virus.
Frederick Summers
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
