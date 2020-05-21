Letter: hysteria over viral testing, dated 5/6/2020.

I found it interesting to read the letter under the above heading.
The reasoning that it is not worth saving 12% of patients on ventilators boggles my mind.
Healthcare workers sacrifice so much, including risks to their own lives.
Every life is worth saving. As they say, all effort is worth saving even one life, be it human or animal.
Such letters do not value human life, and do not appreciate great sacrifices made by healthcare workers.
We are all in it together. This too will pass. It will take time and effort to make the right moves, otherwise there will be a high price to pay, in human and economic terms.
Anant Pathak
Foothills
