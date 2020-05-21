Letter: hysteria over viral testing, dated 5/6/2020.
View Comments

Letter: hysteria over viral testing, dated 5/6/2020.

I found it interesting to read the letter under the above heading.

The reasoning that it is not worth saving 12% of patients on ventilators boggles my mind.

Healthcare workers sacrifice so much, including risks to their own lives.

Every life is worth saving. As they say, all effort is worth saving even one life, be it human or animal.

Such letters do not value human life, and do not appreciate great sacrifices made by healthcare workers.

We are all in it together. This too will pass. It will take time and effort to make the right moves, otherwise there will be a high price to pay, in human and economic terms.

Anant Pathak

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Mark Kelly

Daily, the face of Mark Kelly adorns our television screen with the call for low-cost pharmaceuticals. We are at war fighting a world-wide pan…

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: As November and the election draw near, so do more and more letters comparing the pros and cons of the two candidates. Their similarities and differences are the focus of today's Letters to the Editor.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News