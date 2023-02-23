As both a driver and warehouseman I got to know alot of cross country over the road drivers. When big winter storms would hit the Rockies on I-40, I-80, I-20, many times they would detour down to I-10 to avoid road closures and icy, snowy roads. I-10 through Tucson gets busier every day. Leave a few minutes earlier, slow down. Give the big rigs room and you'll still get to where you're going on time.