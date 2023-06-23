“I alone can fix it”; I am your warrior”; I am your justice”; “I am your retribution”; “I am the only one that can save this nation”. So saith Trump. There is no “I” in USA, just “us”. Only “We the People” with our individual talents, our unique insights, and our many efforts can fix the “it”. Only the laws we have created together can ensure justice. And only we can stop the retribution, cruelty, hate and violence that leads to endless cycles of civil strife and revenge.