“I alone can fix it”; I am your warrior”; I am your justice”; “I am your retribution”; “I am the only one that can save this nation”. So saith Trump. There is no “I” in USA, just “us”. Only “We the People” with our individual talents, our unique insights, and our many efforts can fix the “it”. Only the laws we have created together can ensure justice. And only we can stop the retribution, cruelty, hate and violence that leads to endless cycles of civil strife and revenge.
We must vote out those who believe they alone are our saviors. We have a Savior and He does not teach such egotism and boastfulness. John 8:44 tells us exactly who Trump is.
We must elect leaders who believe in teamwork, generosity, diverse skills, careful study, truth, kindness, and gentle humor. You will know them by those they credit and thank. They will be saying “Together we can…”
Dee Maitland
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.