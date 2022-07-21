Letter: I am a Democrat who splits his votes?

I am 96 years old and in my lifetime the Republicans produced the Great Depression, The Great Recession & Trump.

I have "split my vote" when the time demanded it, such as Dwight Eisenhower as President, and local & state elections.

My generation was decimated defending Democracy.

Now the present generations of Americans must be Patriots in defense of Democracy because an insidious movement to deny THE RIGHT TO VOTE has infected the Republican Party

Political Party is an affiliation while DEMOCRACY IS A WAY OF LIFE for PATRIOTS.

Billy H Conn, PhD

WWII veteran

Billy H Conn

Midtown