Letter: I AM A FASCIST

I am a fascist. I believe that the Constitution and Bill of Rights are the founding documents for our nation. I believe in the three independent branches of government. I believe that identification is necessary before voting. I believe that you should only be able to enter the United States legally. I believe that those committing crimes should be held accountable. I believe that the vast majority of 6th grade children should be able to read and write proficiently. I believe you should be responsible for student loans you willing agreed to pay back. I believe that the FBI should not be the political arm of the Democratic Party. I believe you must stop fentanyl influx by whatever means possible. I believe that we should use common sense instead of following a path where we destroy our economy because of a flawed belief that man-caused global warming is life-ending in less than 10 years.