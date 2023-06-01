Found liable for defamation and sexual abuse, Trump’s defense was “she was not my type.” Sexual assault is not driven by attraction. It is an act of violence and should be called out for what it is. For Trump, women are objects to be abused at will. Unfortunately, he is not alone.

One in six American women are victims of attempted or completed rape, their self-concept and their sense of bodily autonomy forever diminished.

With Roe v. Wade overturned and red states banning abortion access, women being further assaulted by the institutions that should protect them.

According to a CNN report, some women are choosing sterilization as a sad but rational reaction to the possibility that their reproductive health options are a thing of the past. I don’t judge them for it. They recognize an existential crisis is heading their way.

I am afraid for women—for the attacks so many will endure and their inability to choose their own fate.

We must do better.

Beth Smith

Oro Valley