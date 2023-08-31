If we accept the premises offered by Mr. Johnson Jr., the issues we face are the fault of liberals only. At best, both liberals and conservatives share the blame and the lack of solutions.

The nation has suffered inflationary periods under liberal and conservative leadership. No political party has offered real, sensible, and/or compromised solutions for undocumented immigration that can be accomplished (DACA as an example). Both liberals and conservatives play the blame game with to win elections rather than to work together to solve problems.

There always will be an illegal drug issue as long as the demand remains high enough to support illegal supply activities.

Arizona continually supports private education with public funds without also demanding that private institutions meet state standards and provide the same reporting evidence to the public--- shameful.

Under the continued leadership of people like Trump, the U.S. not will remain a constitutional democracy. We will be similar to Russia under Putin.

Craig Whaley

Oro Valley